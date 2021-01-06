Kelly Haines with her puppet Magrau in her video performance for Burns Lake. (Kelly Haines video screenshot/Lakes District News)

LDAC brings ventriloquist Kellie Haines virtually to Burns Lake

The artist was set to perform during 2020 Fall Fair which was cancelled due to COVID

  • Jan. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Lakes District Arts Council’s (LDAC) John and Sandra Barth invited artist Kellie Haines to perform for kids in the community through a visual performance, as an alternative to having her come down to the community after the Fall Fair was cancelled.

The Arts Council and the Lakes District Fall Fair Association had planned a project with Vancouver-based puppeteer and ventriloquist, Kellie Haines. Haines was all set to perform in local schools and at the Fall Fair in September 2020 however with COVID restrictions and cancellations, a new plan to bring Haines’ art to the kids in the Burns Lake area was developed.

“When we put the idea of a video performance to Kellie Haines, after thinking about it a bit, Kellie saw an opportunity to keep connected to students and schools during the time she can’t tour in schools. So we started discussing via e-mail and phone calls what Kellie would put in the video, and how we would try to get local schools involved. The Fall Fair Association, which has been a partner with LDAC in the Kellie Haines project from the very beginning, also was enthusiastic about the video project and has supported the video financially in partnership with the LDAC,” said the Barths in an email to Lakes District News.

The 22-minutes long video has a live Kellie Haines performance. The video features Haines’ puppet Magrau the bird and Haines ‘talking together’ about her story as a young performer, her development as an artist, and a big challenge Kellie had to overcome; outdoor shots of Magrau and another puppet character Camilla. It also has Haines teaching a bit about puppetry and ventriloquism, and giving kids a chance to practice; gentle messages about worry, Covid, and the challenge and importance of differences; and her motto: ‘Never Give Up’.

Kellie Haines, who is originally from Wainfleet, Ontario, grew up on a farm and with a “lot of energy” according to the artist. She later discovered that she had Tourette syndrome, a nervous system disorder. She decided to put all her excess energy and her creative energy in plays and in puppetry.

“My work is all about laughter, it is all about feeling good about yourself and has messages of empowering kids, empowering people to be themselves but the main thing is when you see the show, you forget about all the messages because they just come so naturally and you are really just laughing; you are laughing at Magrau the bird, the frog, all the shenanigans that happen and that’s what it is about; I represent fun for me and for the community,” said Haines.

The LDAC has already shared Haines’ video with three local schools and a local pre-school.

“This is the first time that I have been able to do a video with someone from the community saying — here are some funds, you create what you want with a stage manager — and it felt good but I do miss the in-person shows and I can’t wait to come to your community in Burns Lake when all this is behind us,” said Haines who plans to come to Burns Lake when restrictions on travel and events is lifted.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George
Next story
Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Want your dog to have Dog of the Year title in Houston?

    District of Houston will be awarding the Dog of the Year award and an exclusive Golden Dog of the Year tag to one dog.

  • Skilful designs mark gingerbread decorating contest

    Second year the library has sponsored contest

  • LDAC brings ventriloquist Kellie Haines virtually to Burns Lake

    The artist was set to perform during 2020 Fall Fair which was cancelled due to COVID

  • LETTER – Authorities must insist on mandatory quarantine after travel

    Dear editor,

  • All smiles

    It's all smiles under that mask as Russel Tiljoe stopped by the Houston Today office to pick up his gift certificate to Home Hardware courtesy of the Houston Today and Home Hardware. Tiljoe was spotlighted in the senior corner Dec. 30 issue. The senior corner is getting a huge response - if you know a senior who would like to be showcased call Angelique at 250-845-2890. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).

  • BL Comfor will do more wildfire management in 2021

    Hoping for support from local district manager to help mitigate fire risks for the community

  • Of New Year’s resolutions

    There is something about a New Year that brings hope with it. It is like a chance to start over, a clean slate where all the mistakes, procrastination, failed plans of the past year are forgiven (by ourselves) and a chance to reset is given (again, by us, to us).