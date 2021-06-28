‘Lay low and let this pass’: Okanagan Sunday temperatures beat records again

Environment Canada is advising people to 'lay low' and stay indoors if they can

If you thought Saturday was hot, think again.

The mercury rose even higher on Sunday, June 27, again shattering same-day records across the Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray, Kelowna’s Sunday temperature was 41.5 C, surpassing 2015’s record of 38.1 C.

To the south, temperatures peaked at 42.0 C in Osoyoos and the surrounding region, also surpassing 40.9 C set in 2015.

Penticton recorded 40.5 C on Sunday, also beating the old record of 37.8 C set in 1925.

To the north, Wray said Vernon recorded 41.5 C, beating 2015’s 37.3 C.

Wray noted that the older records were, for the most part, fairly recent, showing just how unprecedented the new temperatures are.

“It’s something else. The crazy thing is, these records are being broken by four, five, six degrees from previous highs on that date,” he said.

“Normally, when we look at daily records being broken, they get broken on the border of say, one or maybe two degrees. So this is pretty significant.

And, Wray said, it’s only going to get hotter as Tuesday “looks to be the peak” of the heat wave.

“We could very well expect daytime highs of 42 or 43 in the Okanagan Valley. In the Fraser canyon, we’re looking at 47. These are just otherworldly numbers, really.”

Wray said all the meteorological elements that slot together to produce scorching weather like this all came simultaneously, a rare event in itself.

“Normally, you have one or two things that aren’t exactly line up but produce heat, but everything lined up together this time,” he said.

While some may be planning some fun in the sun, Wray stressed this heat is serious business and it’s best to stay indoors if possible.

“Stay in the shade, stay hydrated, find air conditioning, no physical exertion, especially in the afternoon. Lay low and let this pass, if you can.”

