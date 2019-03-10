Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

Singer faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman

An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls.

Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn’t seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement.

Allred’s client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn’t know Kelly and doesn’t know where the tape came from. Dennis said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Greenberg said the larger question is “what are these people doing possessing what they obviously believe is child pornography in their VHS collection and what the authorities are going to do.”

Greenberg also said that it’s “now just open season” on the singer who faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

