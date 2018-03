A woman who is charged with numerous crimes in Tulameen did not appear as scheduled in Princeton court Thursday.

An endorsed warrant was issued for Samantha Chappell’s arrest after her lawyer admitted he has lost track of her.

“I am unable to get in touch with her,” said Norman Yates. “I have written to her last known address…I have lost communication.”

Chappell is charged with five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one count of being in a house without a lawful excuse.