Lawsuit filed against city by GoFundMe group against Corfield supportive housing project

This update to the No To 222 GoFundMe page announces that the group behind the page has filed a lawsuit against the City of Parksville. — GoFundMe page screenshot

A group that has been raising money to counter the 222 Corfield supportive housing project through legal means has filed a lawsuit against the city.

In an update on the No To 222 GoFundMe page started by Melanie Van Der Stock and associated with the www.parksvillecares.com website, Van Der Stock wrote on Friday, Aug. 10 that “our lawsuit against the City of Parksville was filed on time with the Supreme Court of Canada (sic: Supreme Court of B.C.). Now we wait for the city to respond which will likely take a few weeks.”

The NEWS obtained file information through B.C. Court Services Online (CSO) showing that the file opened on Friday, Aug. 3, and naming four petitioners (those who filed asking for a court ruling). They are: Ron Chiovetti, Adam Fras, Doug O’Brien and Van Der Stock.

The CSO files do not describe the basis of the petition, nor does the GoFundMe page.

Fras and O’Brien have both been particularly vocal in their opposition to the project, while Chiovetti remains the single largest donor to the GoFundMe page, having given $5,000. The GoFundMe page has reached $32,071 raised as of Saturday, Aug. 11. The page’s goal is $50,000.

The CSO files also show Mark Sager as the four petitioners’ counsel. A Mark Sager is listed as the founding member and senior partner of Sager LLP in West Vancouver. The bio on the Sager LLP website describe him as having experience in real estate, land development, shareholder disputes and complex commercial matters, as well as in other areas.

An email to Sager from the NEWS asking for comment and sent the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 10 has not yet been answered.

A message sent to Van Der Stock also asking for comment and sent at the same time has also not yet been answered.

O’Brien said he did not have any comment, except to note that a statement from the legal firm representing the group should be out shortly.

So far, the NEWS has not recieved a response from Chiovetti after making a request for comment.

The City of Parksville’s manager of communications, Debbie Tardiff commented, saying, “I can say that we (the city) have received the documents related to the judicial review of the zoning process and they are now with the city’s solicitors.”