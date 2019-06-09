Lawsuit dropped in Parksville’s 222 Corfield case

A lawsuit challenging the rezoning process for 222 Corfield — now Orca Place supportive housing project — has been dropped.

The lawsuit was initially filed in August 2018 by several Parksville residents against the City of Parksville, claiming they weren’t properly informed about the rezoning application for the 222 Corfield property. Ten months later an official consent dismissal order has been signed.

The City of Parksville withdrew as a respondent to the petition in December and BC Housing became a respondent.

Last month, the City of Parksville secured full control over the use of the property by purchasing it for $700,000 and repaying a $492,400 grant-in-aid to the Regional District of Nanaimo.

With the city’s purchase, the housing facility will no longer have an eight-bed, cold-weather shelter. BC Housing told the NEWS they are now looking for a new location for the shelter.

The 52-unit supportive housing facility, that will be operated by Island Crisis Care Society (ICCS), is scheduled to open in July. Executive director of ICCS, Violet Hayes, told the NEWS in May that they’ve received 116 applications from individuals hoping to live at Orca Place.

