Law Creek wildfire forces evacuation alert in West Kelowna

A blaze in West Kelowna has put 198 properties on an evacuation alert

An evacuation alert is being issued for 198 properties in the upper Glerosa area of West Kelowna, due to the Law Creek wildfire.

Approximately 495 residents are affected by this new alert, should be ready to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time due to the blaze.

The fire is an estimated 8 hectares in size.

All properties on streets west of Gates Road (including the west side of Gates Road and Glenrosa Road west of Gates Road) are affected by the evacuation alert including: Carre Road Chesea Court, Corine Road, Corral Court, Emerald Road, Fenton Road, Gill Road, McKellar Road, Preston Road, Regent Road, Stonegate Court and Turnbull Road.

Emergency Support Services has set up a reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna, which is set to reopen at 8:30 a.m.

