A garage fire in Lavington resulted in no injuries but has forced two residents to leave their home for several days. Lumby firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames Tuesday night, Feb. 18. (Stock photo)

Lavington garage goes up in flames

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged; residents required to vacate home temporarily

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A pair of Lavington pet owners spent the night away from home after their garage went up in flames.

Lumby firefighters arrived to the Reid Road property around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries, but the garage is said to be a total loss.

The house next to the garage was minimally damaged with the fire melting some of the siding. But due to smoke, the residents will have to stay elsewhere for a few days.

“The two people and their pets were put up in a hotel by Emergency Social Services last night, and the insurance companies will be looking after them,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “They’ll be back in the house within a few days.”

Clayton said the cause of the fire isn’t known but is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

READ MORE: Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
IN PHOTOS: Family Day weekend in Grand Forks
Next story
Regional district director to continue the work of his father

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Winter carnival celebrated in Burns Lake

    Hundreds of students at William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake filed into the gymnasium on Feb. 14 for a pancake breakfast supported by the Canadian Parents for French BC Yukon. After the breakfast students will be heading off to different carnival activities including: skating, curling, swimming, and cross-country skiing. And of course the friendly French snowman Bonhomme enjoyed the breakfast with the kids too. French immersion involves teaching subjects like history, geography, math and art in entirely in French and is geared towards developing bilingual students. French immersion remains popular province-wide, including in the northwest, and in Smithers some students have been put on waiting lists because of high demand from parents for spots in the program. The province's first French immersion program began in 1968 at Alderson Elementary in Coquitlam with 32 kindergarten students. Today, there is close to 60,000 students in French immersion classes, representing about 9.5 per cent of B.C's public school population. Over the last decade the number of immersion students has grown immensely. (Submitted photos)

  • Parksville chamber names finalists for annual business awards

    Parksville-Qualicum Community Foundation to receive Community Spirt Award

  • Hazelton wrestling boys and girls win zones

    Three Smithers wrestlers qualify for provincials

  • Fairmont home destroyed in fire

    Firefighters are on scene today to investigate the cause of the fire.

  • Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

    John Brent Anderson is wanted on a provincial wide warrant

  • Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

    T-Bone's Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

  • Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

    Project spending soars along with B.C.'s capital debt