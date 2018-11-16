Lavington air quality advisory ends

Open burning restrictions for Lavington also end as conditons improve significantly

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the air quality advisory issued on Wednesday for Lavington.

Current concentrations of fine particulates are significantly reduced.

RELATED: Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

The restrictions on open burning initiated under the air quality advisory issued Wednesday are also ended.

RELATED: Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

More information on current air quality can be found at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.