Lavington air quality advisory ends

Open burning restrictions for Lavington also end as conditons improve significantly

  • Nov. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the air quality advisory issued on Wednesday for Lavington.

Current concentrations of fine particulates are significantly reduced.

The restrictions on open burning initiated under the air quality advisory issued Wednesday are also ended.

More information on current air quality can be found at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

