Launch of Surrey’s new program registration system will mean five-day shutdown

It's all part of a new City of Surrey website, expected to launch in early 2020

The City of Surrey is about to roll out a new online registration platform for recreation and culture programs, and it’ll mean a system shutdown for five days in mid-November.

The start date for the new registration system is Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“Current customers should verify and/or update the email address in your recreation account by November 14 when we begin transferring data as this email MUST MATCH your MySurrey account,” says an email from city hall to users of the system. “Please call 604-501-5100 or log onto your recreation account using your Client ID and Family PIN number to verify and update if necessary.”

The current WebReg system has “exceeded its expected lifespan and will no longer be supported,” says a post at surrey.ca. “After a thorough selection process, we chose a system that includes many new features and is more user and mobile friendly for our customers.”

It’s all part of a new City of Surrey website, expected to launch in early 2020.

• READ MORE: Surrey redeveloping its website to put ‘customer experience first’

The new program-registration platform promises simplified sign-in (“no more Client ID or Family PIN numbers to remember”), easier navigation, automated email notifications for reminders, cancellations and waitlists, the ability to register one day in advance for all drop-in programs, add registered classes to an electronic calendar and use gift cards.

The existing registration system will be shut down from Nov. 14 to 18, “so that we can transfer information to the new system,” according to the city’s email.

During the five-day period, customers will be unable to purchase any Parks, Recreation & Culture programs or memberships, book a rental facility or sign-up early for drop-in classes online or by telephone.

However, all facilities will remain open during the transition.

Pre-registration for drop-in programs that take place from Nov. 10-20 will be available online, in person and by telephone from Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. until Nov. 13 at 10:30 p.m. Between Nov. 14-18, users will need to sign-up early (in person only) at a recreation facility.

“Existing customers need to create a MySurrey account (if you don’t already have one) to use our new online registration system starting on November 19,” the city’s email instructs. “Your MySurrey account will allow you to access more city services online, including registering for Parks, Recreation & Culture programs after November 19.”

Posted to surrey.ca, a video shows highlights of the new system.

For those who have already registered for a fall program, the information will be transferred to the new system and no further action is required.

“We’re excited about our new registration system and hope that you will find the features easy to use and beneficial,” the email says.

• RELATED STORY, from 2014: City launches ‘My Surrey App’ to enhance customer service.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter