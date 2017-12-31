Latest word on Princeton area road conditions

It's getting better...but be careful

Avalanche warnings have been suspended for roads surrounding Princeton, according to DriveBC.

Highway 3 and Coalmont Road were opened yesterday after two days of avalanche assessment and control.

However adverse road conditions are also being updated hourly, and travellers are being urged Sunday to use caution in the area.

Coalmont Road has compact snow from Princeton to Brookmere Road.

Similar conditions are being reported for Highway 3 from Saturday Creek to Princeton, and Highway 5A from Princeton to Gulliford Lake Rest Area.

Princeton saw 40 cm of snow accumulation in two days last week.

For road condition updates go to DriveBC.ca