Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. from Abbotsford on Friday

In an unsurprising development, the lineup at the Sumas/Huntingdon border crossing in Abbotsford is significant.

At 9 a.m. Friday., the wait to enter the U.S. was estimated at about 25 minutes. Other Lower Mainland border crossings had even longer waits.

Click here for Sumas waits.

Click for Lynden/Aldergrove wait time

Click for Pacific Highway and Peace Arch wait times