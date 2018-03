Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. on Friday

In an unsurprising development, lineups to cross into the United States from various Lower Mainland border crossings were significant Friday morning.

At 9 a.m. Friday., the wait to enter the U.S. was estimated at about 90 minutes at Peace Arch and Pacific Highway Crossings, 45 minutes at the Aldergrove crossing, and 25 minutes at Sumas/Huntingdon in Abbotsford.

Click here for Sumas waits.

Click for Lynden/Aldergrove wait time

Click for Pacific Highway and Peace Arch wait times