Latest Abbotsford hospital COVID outbreak tally: Nine cases

Five days after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, there are nine cases tied to the site.

Eight staff members and one patient have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and linked to the ARH outbreak, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said Thursday. (Those figures don’t include people who are being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 they acquired elsewhere.)

Thursday’s update revealed that one new case has been identified since Wednesday morning.

When the outbreak was first declared, seven cases were identified. Those included six staff and one patient. And although Fraser Health later said two patients were believed to have contracted COVID-19, Lavoie said Thursday that one of those was only a suspected case. That patient later died but was not confirmed to have had the virus, Lavoie said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C.’s hospitals has continued to decline. As of Wednesday, 43 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, with 10 in critical care.

