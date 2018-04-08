Late night accident takes out hydro pole on Johnson

Driver believed to have suffered medical emergency

  Apr. 8, 2018
  • News

A car accident late Saturday evening has left a hydro pole downed in the 1300-block of Johnson St.

Crews were on scene overnight repairing wires that were damaged after a driver was believed to have suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

As of Sunday morning, crews were rerouting traffic, having closed Johnson between Camosun and Fernwood.

