Late night accident takes out hydro pole on Johnson

A car accident late Saturday evening has left a hydro pole downed in the 1300-block of Johnson St.

Crews are on scene at Camosun and Johnson repairing a damaged hydro pole after a car accident last night in the 1300-block of Johnson, #yyjtraffic being rerouted as Johnson closed up to Fairfield pic.twitter.com/He9TgV5F3c — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) April 8, 2018

Crews were on scene overnight repairing wires that were damaged after a driver was believed to have suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

As of Sunday morning, crews were rerouting traffic, having closed Johnson between Camosun and Fernwood.