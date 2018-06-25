Last weekend of June; in your words

This weekend in Kelowna was jam-packed of fundraisers, sunshine, and even a lightening storm to kick things off.
We have gathered your Instagram post of how you celebrated this past weekend into a community photo album.
A few red-necked wallabies strike a pose for the camera. Just a hop, skip and a jump from Kelowna, the Kangaroo Creek Farm started with 10 rescue kangaroos and has since expanded to include other critters such as sugar gliders, wallaroos, emus, and more! The farm is open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm and admission is free kids five and under! ðŸ“·: @chris_schick_ ðŸ“: @tourismkelowna, @thompson_okanagan #ExploreBC . #ExploreKelowna #ThompsonOkanagan #ExploreCanada
What better way to spend a Sunday than with yoga and beer on the patio?! Thanks @kdayyoga and @thedrewthhertz for putting together this awesome event! And @ghostcurb for setting the mood. #stayloose #stretchitout #patiogym #yoga #explorekelowna #craftbeerbc #kettleriverbrewing #ðŸ» #northendbeer #namastayforthebeer
Summer in the #Okanagan smells like #wine and #lavender. . . . . #beautifulbc #explorekamloops #kamloopsbcnow #explorecanada #explorekelowna #Canada #kelowna #Kamloops #pnw #staypnw #vancityhype #pnwcollective #explorebc #lbwtravel #pnwonderland #bcisbeautiful #hellobc #weekend #workandfun #lifestyle
Cruises into Kelowna ðŸš™ â›° â›³ï¸ ðŸŒðŸ»â€â™‚ï¸â˜€ï¸ #car #drive #bridge #genesis #hyundaigenesis #hyundai #blackbear #lake #summer #ylw #kelowna #okanagan #bc #canada #golf #nature #titleist #scottycameron #nikegolf #taylormade #kelownafornia #suits #Socks #Shoes #hugoboss #mauijim #curiouskelowna #explorekelowna #kelownaliving #fore @genesis_kelowna
