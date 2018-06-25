Last weekend of June; in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spend your weekend in Kelowna

  • Jun. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

This weekend in Kelowna was jam-packed of fundraisers, sunshine, and even a lightening storm to kick things off.

We have gathered your Instagram post of how you celebrated this past weekend into a community photo album.

Did you enjoy your scroll through the weekend wrap? Is there something you would like us to add? To be featured in our next weekend wrap up use the hashtag #explorekelowna or tag us in your post on Instagram or Facebook.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley’s outgoing DPAC prez declares in trustee race
Next story
Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Just Posted

Olympian Brent Hayden featured in a solo exhibition of his photography

  • 6 hours ago

 

Last weekend of June; in your words

  • 6 hours ago

 

Vernon Diwali Festival seeks performers

  • 6 hours ago

 

Son of John brings folk and country to Summer Kicks

  • 6 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Last weekend of June; in your words

    We have compiled a community photo album of how you spend your weekend in Kelowna