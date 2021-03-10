Last month Northwest Regional Airport saw fewest passengers since June

Just over 7,000 passengers used the airport in February, a slight drop from January's figure of 7,262

Passengers disembark from an Air Canada flight at the Northwest Regional Airport (XYT) in Terrace. In Feb. 2021, just over 7,000 passengers used the airport. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The Northwest Regional Airport has yet to see an influx in passengers this year.

Just over 7,000 passengers used the airport in February, a slight drop from January’s figure of 7,262. The airport saw close to 23,000 passengers in Feb. 2020.

The Northwest Regional Airport’s statistics do not include passengers on chartered flights, so the actual number of people arriving and departing from the airport is actually higher. Charter passengers use a separate building for arrivals and departures.

The 7,031 passengers in Feb. 2021 is the lowest since June 2020 when the Northwest Regional Airport saw 6,434 passengers.

The airport continues to ask that people in the terminal building wear a mask. To ensure physical distancing, the airport has closed every second chair in the public seating area, security room and hold room. The eating area is at 40 per cent capacity and non-passengers are asked to stay outside the terminal building.

Common touch points like handrails, push buttons and chair arms are cleaned after each departure.

READ MORE: New year brings an end to a turbulent 2020 at Northwest Regional Airport

