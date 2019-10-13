Last house standing from Third Ave. fire demolished

Leftover debris has also been cleared from the site

All three homes from the Third Ave. fire in June are now demolished and the debris cleaned up. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The last house standing after a fire hit a trio of homes on Third Ave. was demolished earlier this month.

The home on 937 Third Ave. went ablaze on June 12, and collapsed due to structural damage. The middle home, 941 Third Ave., was demolished by the fire department shortly after due to safety concerns.

The fate of 945 Third Ave., the final house, remained in the hands of the homeowner’s insurance company, according to the Prince Rupert Fire Department who said in June that it was no longer their decision on what happens next for the home.

All the debris from the fire has also been cleared on the site. The property owner of all three houses had no comment on what is next for the property.

Aftermath of fire on Third Ave. on June 12, 2019. Because of the houses’ proximity, two caught fire and suffered damage. (Terry St. Pierre / The Northern View)

