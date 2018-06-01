Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

  • Jun. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Greyhound’s last passenger bus rolls out of Terrace on schedule at 12:01 p.m. Friday with one passenger. Greyhound Canada was approved by the Passenger Transportation Board to cancel service to seven B.C. routes citing low ridership and a financial loss of $70 million over the past six years. Freight service will continue at Greyhound’s new Terrace location at 5131 Keith Avenue beginning June 4.

