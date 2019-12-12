December’s full moon is expected to peak at 12:12 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on 12/12. (Pixabay)

Last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 on 12/12

December full moon also referred to as the cold moon

  • Dec. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Friday the 13th is almost here but before that, a spooky coincidence takes place.

This month’s full moon peaks at 12:12 a.m. (EST) on Dec. 12 – or 12/12 – according to timeanddate.com.

The website also calls December’s full moon a cold moon since it’s the month when winter begins. Other names for the full moon are the moon before Yule – an ancient celebration around the winter solstice, now associated with Christmas – and the oak moon.

READ ALSO: Spring equinox welcomed by final super moon of 2019

The coincidental phenomenon, however, will only be taking place for those located in the Easter Standard Time zone. People on Vancouver Island can expect the full moon to peak earlier at 9:12 p.m.

Regardless, the full moon will be out and about Thursday night to make its final appearance of the decade in the night sky.

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease
Next story
UPDATE: Furry fire victims recovering in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read

  • New report into sawmill explosions released

    The report recommends streamlining investigative process

  • Parksville and Qualicum Beach looking for firefighters

    Those interested can attend regular practice night

  • New features on Discover Camping reservation system for B.C.

    People booking campsites in BC Parks now have access to additional services and user-friendly features through the new Discover Camping online reservation system.

  • 74% of 9-1-1 calls now come from cellphones – why knowing your location is key

    With nearly three-quarters of 9-1-1 calls in B.C. originating from cellphones, E-Comm says knowing your location is now more important than ever. Of the more than 1.13 million 9-1-1 calls the emergency communications centre has received so far in 2019, 74 per cent originated from a cellphone-a 10 per cent increase over five years. With more people using mobiles only and social media geotagging and delivery apps that show location in real-time, E-Comm is concerned that there's a potentially dangerous public misconception that cellphones provide an exact address or location to 9-1-1 call takers.

  • Tips for wise giving during the holidays

    The holiday giving season is the most generous time of year for donors. With over 86,234 registered charities in Canada, plus countless other organizations and crowdfunding sites popping up every day, it is important to ensure that your contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. If you are planning to donate or to support a charity for the holidays, BBB is urging you to do research on the organization before handing over any cash or kind.

  • Golden Family Pharmacy changes location

    On December 1, the Golden Family Pharmacy moved from their former location next to The Source, to 916 10th Ave S, which was formerly occupied by Kicking Horse Interiors.

  • ‘Christmas is not always easy for everybody’

    'Blue Christmas' service offered in Parksville