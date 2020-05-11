Last Friday broke Cowichan heat records, but temperature set to dip

A heat record was broken in the Cowichan Valley last Friday, May 8. (file photo)

The Cowichan Valley may have experienced an unusually hot spell last weekend for this time of year, but the only heat record that was broken in the region was on Friday.

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that the Valley had a heatwave at the same time last year that saw most days hotter than this year by just a few tenths of a degree, breaking records for two days.

He said the temperature on May 9 this year was 27.2 C compared to the record-breaking 27.6 C last year, and May 10 last year saw temperatures rise to 28.6 C, another record breaker, compared to 28.0 C this year.

“However, on May 8 this year, the temperatures reached a record-breaking 25.5 C in Cowichan compared to 24.3 C last year,” Castellan said.

“It reached 24.1 in Cowichan on Monday, but it’s the last day with unseasonable temperatures for awhile as the trend starts to move to more seasonal conditions on Tuesday. We’ll also start to see showers return by Monday night.”

Castellan said there is a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday and urged caution for people outdoors.

“We don’t get tornado cells here like in other parts of North America, but people should remain aware that thunderstorms can be dangerous. The rule is ‘if thunder roars, then stay indoors’,” he said.

Castellan said the rest of the week should see seasonal temperatures in the 15 C to 17 C range, and the region will see a mixture of sun, clouds and rain through Friday.

He said the beginning of the May long weekend on Saturday could the nicest day of the weekend with mostly dry conditions, but then it is forecast to switch to rain for the next two days.

“But from Tuesday onward, the dry and warm weather is expected to return,” Castellan said.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen