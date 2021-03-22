Last day of vaccination clinic – walk-ins accepted

Immunization clinic at Jim Ciccone Centre in Prince Rupert open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 22 is the last day for the COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Prince Rupert’s Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. The clinic is open from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. for walk-in vaccinations. No appointment is necessary.

Northern Health stated on its social media page that the last day of the clinic is for residents of the local area and anyone not from the Prince Rupert region will be turned away. If you are not a Prince Rupert resident but work in the city, you must bring your work identification.

Vaccine recipients are advised to have their care card readily available and wear clothing that allows the upper arm to easily be accessed.

“As is the case for all of our Northern Health facilities, the vaccine clinic is a scent-free environment. We ask that you please be mindful as some are severely allergic to scents,” the webpage stated.

“We ask for your patience and your respect as we all work through the challenges of running a busy clinic.”

If you are sick, please stay home, Northern Health stated.

