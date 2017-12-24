Last chance to visit Santa

Ray Clark, four months, met Santa Claus for the first time Tuesday afternoon at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. Santa will be listening to wish lists in his 'enchanted garden' Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., until Christmas eve. All children who visit the man in red will receive a Christmas apple.

Semiahmoo Peninsula children have one more chance to visit the man in red before his trip around the globe.

Four-month-old Ray Clark met Santa Claus for the first time at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre last week, after his mother and father recently returned to live in this community.

Santa will be listening to wish lists in his ‘enchanted garden’ until 5 p.m. today (Christmas eve).