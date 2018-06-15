Larson tours Grand Forks post-flood

The MLA was in the area to talk to flood victims and business owners

What a difference a week can make: that’s the message from MLA Linda Larson after a visit to the Boundary post-flood last week.

Larson was in Grand Forks on Friday for the third time since flooding began. Her first visit was the day before major flooding in the downtown in Grand Forks, and she visited a second time the week following the first peak.

“A week ago it looked like a war zone and now it looks like a thriving community,” Larson said. “I think that is amazing. I am so thrilled to see [businesses] open, and the positive attitude. That’s what needs to be out there.”

Larson said she has three priorities right now: working on the provincial level to secure temporary housing, getting more information around disaster financial assistance for residents, and begin working with provincial ministers on a “big picture” water and flood management plan.

“[That] is a bigger picture item, doesn’t happen quickly and it is very expensive, but there need to be protocols everywhere,” Larson said. “After flooding twice, I think the cost of those floods warrants having a provincial response in place.”

Larson said she felt that some high-level policy changes will be needed in response to what very well might be a new normal.

“I don’t think this is a fluke. The water table stayed high after last year, this is not unique,” she said.

“For years we built on floodplains where we should not have built, we have done that all over the province. That is something that [needs to change].”