Large tree in Oak Bay that may have been poisoned coming down today

The tree removal is expected to take all day

Bartlett Tree Experts removes a chestnut tree that may have been poisoned on Beach Drive in Oak Bay. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

A large chestnut tree in Oak Bay that may have been intentionally poisoned is coming down today.

The removal of the tree, which sits on Beach Drive, is being done by Bartlett Tree Experts and expected to take all day.

Large chestnut tree in Oak Bay that may have been intentionally poisoned being removed today #yyj #oakbay pic.twitter.com/QdTJzh8zeW — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) October 23, 2018

The tree’s rapid declined spurred an investigation by the District of Oak Bay and Oak Bay Police in May. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal and civil charges may be laid.

Oak Bay Police and the District of Oak Bay were not immediately available for a comment.

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties told Oak Bay News earlier this year this was a complex case.

“These files can be more complex than one might think,” said Bernoties in June. “Even when it might be obvious who has motive, we need to establish ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ that a specific person is the actual individual who committed the offence.”

Whereas, in a civil proceeding, Bernoties explains, there is a lesser burden which is often referred to as a “balance of probabilities.”

More to come.

– With files from Keri Coles

