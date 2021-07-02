Proposed official community plan and zoning amendments are being sought for a planned residential subdivision and commercial property in Sorrento. (CSRD image)

Large residential/commercial development planned for Sorrento

CSRD board gives second reading to related official community plan and zoning amendments

Official community plan and zoning amendments relating to a planned residential subdivision and commercial development in Sorrento are proceeding to a public hearing.

At its June 17 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave second reading to the amendments relating to adjacent properties at 1302 Trans-Canada Hwy. and 1295 Notch Hill Rd. The applicant wants to increase the allowable density, from 12 units to up to 84 units, for a future residential development fronting Notch Hill Road, and a commercial development on Highway 1.

At a previous meeting, concerns were raised regarding available green space and public access. The applicant met with staff and a modified plan was presented that includes green spaces for residents, as well a route for a statutory right of way. The CSRD’s parks department is also requiring five per cent cash in lieu of park land dedication at the time of residential subdivision.

