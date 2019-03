RCMP have converged at a Grandview Bench Road property south-east of Salmon Arm.

Residents of the area say officers, including a police dog team, are at the property located approximately three kilometres off of Highway 97B.

Police have been seen near the property in the mornings over the past two days.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

