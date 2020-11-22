Large police presence at Kelowna Walmart for ‘public safety incident’

Large area cordoned off with crime scene tape, several people can be seen waiting to leave at the store's front doors

A heavy police presence is on scene at the Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

A large portion of the parking lot is cordoned off with crime scene tape and police are not allowing cars into the parking lot.

Heavy police presence at Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna. Large section of the parking lot cordoned off. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/KvCtvyYIab — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 23, 2020

Several people could be seen waiting at the store’s front door waiting to leave.

An officer on scene said he couldn’t comment on what exactly was happening, referring to it only as a “public safety incident.”

More information is expected from the Kelowna RCMP on Monday.

