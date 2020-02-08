Large house fire breaks out in Abbotsford on Eagle Mountain

Fire appears to have started in garage and spread; flames seen shooting out garage door

A large home on Abbotsford’s Eagle Mountain was the site of a structure fire which severely damaged the property.

It was reported on emergency scanners around 3:30 p.m., Feb. 8, on Jade Street. Flames were described as, “shooting out of the door.”

The fire appeared to have started in the garage, where a vehicle was completely destroyed. The garage walls also were extremely charred as a result of the flames.

Well over a dozen firefighters, with at least three fire trucks, were on scene using the street’s hydrants to extinguish the flames with fire-hoses.

A large amount of smoke was seen coming off the top of the building.

Emergency crews cordoned off the street, while a large group of concerned neighbours watched the efforts to put out the flames.