A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)

Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

  • Apr. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A substantial grass fire is climbing up a hill behind a vineyard in Osoyoos Tuesday afternoon.

The grass fire started after 4 p.m. with fire crews on scene now.

The fire rating in Osoyoos is at level four out of five.

This is the third known wildfire or grass fire in a week for Osoyoos.

It’s not known how this one started or how out of control it is.

More to come.

READ MORE: 15 near drownings on the channel last summer

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

Â 

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ’24-pump mega station’
Next story
Surrey mayor’s motion supporting Indian farmers passes without debate

Just Posted

Most Read