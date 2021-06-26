Large fire breaks out in Peachland

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday

Smoke from a house fire in Peachland can be seen from Kelowna. (Ryan Fisher photo)

Kelowna fire crews are currently responding to a house on fire in Peachland.

Reports of a house on fire came in at around 12 p.m. on Saturday (June 26). A large crowd of smoke can be spotted as far as Kelowna coming from a hillside area in Peachland.

The fire is coming from a residence on Maranatha Drive, just off of Princeton Avenue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Kelowna Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

