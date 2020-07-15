From left: Lisa Bruce (resident of L’Arche’s Jubilee House), Christine Monier (outgoing director) and Hollee Card (new executive director). Photo supplied

L’Arche Comox Valley welcomes new executive director

L'Arche Comox Valley is bidding farewell to its executive director, Christine Monier.

  • Jul. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

L’Arche Comox Valley is bidding farewell to its executive director, Christine Monier.

Monier, who arrived from France in 2010, was a driving force behind the construction of the I Belong Centre in Courtenay. She has accepted a position as regional leader for L’Arche Western Canada.

She will be missed, though she will continue to live in the Comox Valley and be a member of the local L’Arche community.

The organization is pleased and excited to welcome new executive director Hollee Card, a former national leader for L’Arche Canada. Card brings a wealth of experience at the provincial and national levels.

“We are very fortunate indeed to have her join the community,” a press release states.

Card joins the community as it launches its next project, a multi-residential building for adults with a disability and for low-income seniors. Based on the success of the residential suites that are part of the I Belong Centre, the new project seeks to address a recognized need in the community for safe, affordable housing. L’Arche’s emphasis and expertise in creating intentional community will be at the heart of the project – building homes, not just housing.

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Pitt Meadows technology to help grow leafy greens in Okanagan
Next story
City of Williams Lake continues to chip away at debt load

Just Posted

Most Read