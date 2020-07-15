L’Arche Comox Valley welcomes new executive director

L’Arche Comox Valley is bidding farewell to its executive director, Christine Monier.

Monier, who arrived from France in 2010, was a driving force behind the construction of the I Belong Centre in Courtenay. She has accepted a position as regional leader for L’Arche Western Canada.

She will be missed, though she will continue to live in the Comox Valley and be a member of the local L’Arche community.

The organization is pleased and excited to welcome new executive director Hollee Card, a former national leader for L’Arche Canada. Card brings a wealth of experience at the provincial and national levels.

“We are very fortunate indeed to have her join the community,” a press release states.

Card joins the community as it launches its next project, a multi-residential building for adults with a disability and for low-income seniors. Based on the success of the residential suites that are part of the I Belong Centre, the new project seeks to address a recognized need in the community for safe, affordable housing. L’Arche’s emphasis and expertise in creating intentional community will be at the heart of the project – building homes, not just housing.

Comox Valley Record