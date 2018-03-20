Lantzville reaches agreement with CUPE

District employees to get annual pay increase for the next five years

Employees working for the District of Lantzville can expect an annual raise for the next five years.

The District of Lantzville reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with CUPE Local 401, the union representing municipal workers in Lantzville.

As part of the deal, which expires in 2020 and was ratified by councillors, Lantzville employees will receive a two per cent raise for the next four years and a 2.25 per cent raise in the final year. Employees will also see an increase in coverage to their extended health benefits plan for physiotherapy and vision care coverage. There is also a student employment plan program in place for municipal projects.

Ronald Campbell, the district’s chief administrative officer, said the deal represents stability for Lantzville employees.

“We went from a three-year deal to a five-year deal,” he said. “We have labour stability for five years.”

The deal covers union employees who work in various departments such as finance, administration, public works and parks. It does not include management positions, which are non-union positions. Those positions include Lantzville’s various directors and the community planner.

Calls to Blaine Gurrie, CUPE Local 401 president, were not returned.

