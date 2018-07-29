Lantzville director of finance moving to Regional District of Nanaimo

District of Lantzville’s director of finance is leaving to take the same position at the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Jeannie Beauchamp confirmed to the News Bulletin that she will be leaving Lantzville in order to take a position as director of finance with the RDN. Her last day is Aug. 26 and she will start her new job Aug. 27.

“Moving to the regional district fulfills a career goal of mine to continue gaining experience in the public-sector field,” Beauchamp said in an e-mail. “I look forward to a continued relationship with [Lantzville] council and staff at the regional level.”

Beauchamp will take over for Wendy Idema, who retired from the RDN in May 2018. According to Delcy Wells, RDN general manager of corporate services, Beauchamp is well-qualified.

“She brings her experience as the director of financial services to us from the District of Lantzville and prior to that, she had several years of previous municipal government experience with the Town of View Royal and the District of North Cowichan,” said Wells.

Ronald Campbell, Lantzville’s chief administrative officer, said a job posting for Beauchamp’s position is now available on the district’s website. He it will be difficult to replace her.

“It was quite sudden, but she is going to another position with the Regional District of Nanaimo and from a career perspective it is a great career move for her,” he said. “Hopefully we get a lot of good applicants; it is going to be hard replacing Jeannie.”

The district hired Beauchamp in November 2015. She is the second staff member to announce resignation in the past month. Frank Limshue, Lantzville planner, will leave after Aug. 2.

