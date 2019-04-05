Lantzville developers to present conceptual plans for Ware Road

Presentation to take place at special committee of the whole meeting on Saturday

Ware Road in Lantzville shortly after it was clearcut. Lantzville Projects, the property owner, will be presenting new conceptual development plans for the site during a COW meeting on Saturday at Lantzville's district hall. (NEWS BULLETIN FILE)

Lantzville residents can learn more about a proposed subdivision along Ware Road.

The District of Lantzville is holding a special committee of the whole meeting on Saturday, April 6, when Lantzville Projects will present conceptual plans for a proposed development along Ware Road. The meeting takes place at district hall. It will begin at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to last for two hours.

Mayor Mark Swain said the committee of the whole meeting will be a chance for residents to see the plans and share their thoughts with councillors and Lantzville Projects. He said the meeting is just to receive information and there shouldn’t be any decisions made by council.

“It’s not intended to be a debate over the OCP or over future land planning,” he said.

Darwin Mahlum, representative for Lantzville Projects, said while the developer has submitted a preliminary layout assessment to the district for 90 half-acre lots of single-family for the property, a much different plan will be presented at Saturday’s meeting.

“What we are actually going to show tomorrow is what we feel should be done,” he said. “This would be adjusting the OCP and doing something that is more affordable, allows for seniors and allows for a variety of housing.”

Mahlum didn’t fully disclose the plans, opting to wait until they become public during the committee of the whole meeting.

Lantzville Projects owns roughly 60 acres of property that spans on both sides of Ware Road. Last year, the area was clear-cut in preparation for development. Mahlum told the News Bulletin last September that Lantzville Projects has owned the property since before Lantzville become incorporated and was ready to develop.

“We don’t have a choice. We’ve been waiting since the improvement district but we decided to quit because the improvement district was getting nowhere [at] that time,” he said. “We are moving ahead.”

