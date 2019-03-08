Lantzville awards contract for $800K road and pathway project

Lantzville council have awarded a contract worth $800K for a road and walkway project on Peterson Road. (News Bulletin file)

Lantzville residents will soon have an easier time walking down Peterson Road.

Councillors, last week, voted to award the Peterson Road rehabilitation and pathway construction project contract, worth $810,448, to IWC Excavating Ltd.

The rehab project, once completed, will see one kilometre of road replaced on Peterson Road between Harby Road East and Venture Road. A walkway will also be constructed along Peterson Road from Lantzville Road and Harby Road East.

Originally tendered last year, the project was put on hold after councillors voted in September to defer road repairs because all bids received by the district were “well above” budget, according to a staff report.

Councillors have earmarked $851,275 in the 2019-2023 financial plan for the project, with $700,000 coming from capital reserves and remainder coming from gas tax funds the district receives.

Staff recommended councillors select IWC Excavating’s bid because it was the cheapest and came in under budget according to the report, which also noted that the company has a good reputation and is based in Nanaimo.

Fred Spears, the district’s director of public works, told the News Bulletin in an e-mail that Peterson Road won’t be widened because it’s already “wide enough” but that portion between Harby Road East and Lantzville Road will be-realigned slightly.

“What will happen is the asphalt will be moved to the west to make room for the pathway to be placed on the east side,” Spears said.

The project is expected to take 75 days to complete.

