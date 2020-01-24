Language course helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nation language

"Learning a Language: nsyilxcÉ™n for Everyone" course kicks off in Kelowna on Feb. 4

The course kicks off Feb. 4 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (File photo)

A language course being held at Okanagan Heritage Museum in February is aiming to to revitalize the nsyilxcən language one speaker at a time.

The “Learning a Language: nsyilxcən for Everyone” course kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and will introduce basic nsyilxcən vocabulary for language learners.

As part of the course, Syilx elders will help teach learners about pronunciation, greetings and language meaning in the nsyilxcən language.

According to the Westbank First Nation, over 5,100 people people speak nsyilxcən in eight different Syilx communities.

Fore more information on the course, you can visit Eventbrite’s website.

