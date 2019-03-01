Langley’s two community newspapers amalgamate

by Dan Ferguson/dan.ferguson @langleyadvancetimes.com

Langley Advance and Langley Times have been the voices of this community for many years.

Today we are very excited to become one bigger, stronger team with one united objective – to tell the stories of the amazing people in the community of Langley.

Our new name is the Langley Advance Times, announced publisher Lisa Farquharson.

“The name symbolizes the joining of two strong publications, and after months of planning it’s what we feel encompasses who we are and our plans for the future,” she said.

“It’s the best of both worlds.”

This new community media outlet has been covering the stories that matter to our community for more than a century.

It started in 1931, when the Langley Advance was launched – during the height of the Great Depression – with an initial printing of 500 copies at a time when there were about 5,000 people living in town.

Despite the economic meltdown of the 1930s, the paper persevered to become Langley’s premier source for community news and information, and among the many stories it covered was the separation of Langley City from the Township in 1955.

Fast forward to 1981, when the Langley Times was launched. Its inaugural edition included a story about skyrocketing house prices, which saw the cost of an average-sized $55,000 bungalow more than double in two years.

Both papers are part of Black Press Media family, the largest independent newspaper company in Canada that publishes more than 170 titles in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington State, as well as the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Juneau Empire, and San Francisco Examiner daily newspapers.

Langley Advance Times will be publishing Wednesdays and Fridays, and will continue delivering news 24/7 online.

The new internet edition offers you all of our local news and more at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

In the short term, readers who type in the original website domains will automatically be redirected to the new website.

“We are looking forward to continuing our tradition of in-depth, quality coverage of stories that matter to our community, and serving the needs of our advertisers, both online and in print,” Farquharson said.