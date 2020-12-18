The Langley School District has announced a case of COVID-19 at Peter Ewart Middle School. (Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s latest school virus case at middle school

Notices were sent to families at Peter Ewart Middle School

The Langley School District’s latest notification of COVID-19 in a school affects Peter Eward Middle School.

“Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a member of our Peter Ewart Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19,” the district said in a notification to the communityu. “They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

If a student or staff member was exposed, they will be contacted directly by Fraser Health. The exposure happened on Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

Anyone with any questions or concerns about the virus is asked to contact 811, a free public amenity staffed by nurses and other health professionals.

