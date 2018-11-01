Langley’s Gateway of Hope to open emergency shelter beds tonight

Forecast calls for 50 mm of rain to fall within a 24-hour period

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope shelter will open its emergency shelter tonight (Nov. 1) in response to an Environment Canada forecast that calls for more than 50 mm of rain to fall within a 24-hour period.Black Press file photo

With more than 50 mm of rain forecast to fall within a 24-hour period, Langley’s Gateway of Hope shelter has issued an extreme weather alert.

The response, issued at 1 p.m., will be in effect from 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Nov. 1) until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. During the alert, additional emergency beds will be made available to anyone who would otherwise be sleeping outside.

People who require assistance after 9 p.m. are asked to contact the Langley RCMP, at 604-532-3200, to be helped to a safe, dry location.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter is located at 5787 Langley Bypass.