Langley’s Gateway of Hope to open emergency shelter beds tonight

With more than 50 mm of rain forecast to fall within a 24-hour period, Langley’s Gateway of Hope shelter has issued an extreme weather alert.
The response, issued at 1 p.m., will be in effect from 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Nov. 1) until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. During the alert, additional emergency beds will be made available to anyone who would otherwise be sleeping outside.
People who require assistance after 9 p.m. are asked to contact the Langley RCMP, at 604-532-3200, to be helped to a safe, dry location.
The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter is located at 5787 Langley Bypass.