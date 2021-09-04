Langley’s COVID cases higher, vaccination rates lower than Surrey’s

COVID rates locally have doubled in three weeks

Langley’s COVID-19 cases have literally doubled over a three-week period, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The most recent release of data shows there were 126 cases of COVID-19 detected in Langley from August 22 to 28.

That’s compared to 63 cases that were detected the week of Aug. 1 to 7 at the start of the month.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continued to cause higher infections around the province, but Langley was also seeing a higher rate of infection than either Surrey or Abbotsford.

The daily case rate – the number of cases per 100,000 people, per day – was also higher in most neighbourhoods of Langley.

Walnut Grove and Willoughby both had daily case rates of 14, North Langley Township and Brookswood/Murrayville had rates of 13, and South Langley Township had a case rate of 11.

Aldergrove/Otter was lower with a case rate of eight, and Langley City had a case rate of seven.

Almost all neighbourhoods in Surrey and Abbotsford had lower rates.

Langley’s vaccination rate remains somewhat middling compared to other cities in the Fraser Health Authority.

As of August 31, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and older in Langley had received their first shot. That’s up slightly from 80 per cent at the beginning of August.

The lowest in Fraser Health was Hope at 72 per cent, while Delta has a rate of 90 per cent.

The South Surrey/White Rock area’s rate is 86 per cent, and North Surrey’s rate is 88 per cent. Abbotsford is at 81 per cent.

