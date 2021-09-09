Langley’s COVID cases continue to climb

Langley saw yet another rise in COVID cases in the most recent week of data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BCCDC)

Langley’s COVID numbers rose again over the last week.

In data released Wednesday, Sept. 8 by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) Langley recorded 157 cases of coronavirus during the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

That’s up from 126 cases recorded the week before that.

Several of Langley’s neighbouring cities saw increases as well, with Abbotsford seeing a sharp rise to 175 cases in the most recent week; Abbotsford had 84 cases in the week before.

Langley continues to see between 10 and 15 average cases of COVID per 100,000 residents per day.

The daily case rate per 100,000 people also rose in several of Langley’s neighbourhoods. That data is measured over a different period, covering Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

The worst region was North Langley Township, which had a daily case rate of 22, one of the worst in the Lower Mainland.

Willoughby’s case rate was 17, Langley City’s was 13, Brookswood/Murrayville’s was 12.

South Langley Township’s rate was seven, Walnut Grove Fort Langley’s was nine. Aldergrove/Otter had the lowest case rate at four cases per 100,000 people per day.

Surrey, which now has a first-dose vaccination rate of 89 per cent of eligible residents, continues to see somewhat lower rates of COVID-19 than Langley.

Langley’s vaccination rate as of Sept. 7 was 84 per cent, up one per cent from last week.

Delta has the highest rate of first vaccinations in Fraser Health at 91 per cent, with Hope the lowest at 72 per cent. Langley and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows occupy the middle of the range.

READ MORE: Langley’s COVID cases higher, vaccination rates lower than Surrey’s