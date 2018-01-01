Langley welcomes first baby of 2018

A Langley family has added a third child, at seven minutes after midnight, Jan. 1.

Young Mia Calla, born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, is Langley’s first baby of 2018.

Mia’s parents, Ashley McFarlane and Christopher Calla, weren’t actually expecting a New Year’s baby.

They were planning for a Christmas baby. Mia was due on Dec. 24.

But when Mia was running a bit late, doctors at Langley Memorial Hospital decided to induce labour on Dec. 31, said McFarlane.

Mia arrives in the world with two older brothers, six-year-old Enzo and three-year-old Tommy.

The couple didn’t know if they were going to have another boy or a girl.

“We didn’t know, it was a suprrise,” said McFarlane.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has dropped off a gift basket for the family, and they’ve been getting some extra attention for the special birth.

“Very cool experience,” said Calla.