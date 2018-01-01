Parents Ashley McFarlane and Christopher Calla welcomed new daughter Mia Jan. 1, Langley's New Year's baby. She also has older brothers Enzo, (left) and Tommy to help look after her. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley welcomes first baby of 2018

A Langley family has added a third child, at seven minutes after midnight, Jan. 1.

Young Mia Calla, born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, is Langley’s first baby of 2018.

Mia’s parents, Ashley McFarlane and Christopher Calla, weren’t actually expecting a New Year’s baby.

They were planning for a Christmas baby. Mia was due on Dec. 24.

But when Mia was running a bit late, doctors at Langley Memorial Hospital decided to induce labour on Dec. 31, said McFarlane.

Mia arrives in the world with two older brothers, six-year-old Enzo and three-year-old Tommy.

The couple didn’t know if they were going to have another boy or a girl.

“We didn’t know, it was a suprrise,” said McFarlane.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has dropped off a gift basket for the family, and they’ve been getting some extra attention for the special birth.

“Very cool experience,” said Calla.

