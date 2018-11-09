Langley Township could vote on supportive housing soon

The first vote on a proposed supportive housing project for Langley’s homeless could be one of the first things on the agenda for the newly elected Township council.

Township staff are tentatively planning to present the supportive housing plan to council on Nov. 19, the first meeting since the Nov. 5 swearing in ceremony.

Township staff have received the last pieces of required information from BC Housing, which is proposing to transform the former Quality Inn hotel in the 6500 block of 200th Street into a 49-room housing project.

If approved, the project will house local homeless people.

Much of the criticism by neighbours in the Willoughby slope and Langley Meadows area has focused on the fact that residents will not be required to prove they are drug and alcohol free, though residents will be vetted for suitability in the building.

If Township staff are able to process the last components of the application, the first readings of a rezoning bylaw will be held at the next council meeting, said Ramin Seifi, the general manager of engineering and community development for the Township.

A later meeting would see the public giving input at an open hearing before the council makes a final decision.