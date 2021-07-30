Langley toddler rushed to hospital after fall from third floor window

Paramedics took the child to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster

A Langley toddler was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital Friday morning after falling from a third-storey window.

The fall happened just before 10:30 a.m. in Willoughby, said Langley Township assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

BC Ambulance paramedics, Langley RCMP, and Township firefighters all attended.

Bringing in an Air Ambulance helicopter was considered, but the BC Ambulance crew opted to take the child to RCH in New Westminster by ground transport.

A Township firefighter went along with the paramedics in the ambulance.

– more to come