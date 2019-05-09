Langley suspects linked to stolen car, credit cards, cell phone

From a stolen car to credit cards to booze, Langley RCMP have released surveillance images of suspects in several recent crimes.

• A well-dressed man walked off with several bottles of alcohol from the Walnut Grove Liquor Store on April 3, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. The suspect is described as 6’1″, Caucasian, with a slim build.

• A man and woman were caught on camera in a vehicle suspected to to have been taken from a Langley property on May 7. The man is Caucasian, 25 to 40 years old with a slim build, wearing black shorts and a black hat. The woman is also 25 to 40, with fair skin, a medium build, and shoulder length blonde hair. She was wearing a pink tank top and black shorts.

• A woman allegedly used credit cards from a stolen wallet to make several financial transactions around Langley on April 27, police say.

• Someone walked off with a phone left on a counter by its owner during a retail purchase on May 4, Largy said. The suspect is Caucasian, bald, about 6’0″, and was wearing blue construction clothes with reflective yellow stripes.

• A man described as being in his 50s, bald, and wearing a black hoodie allegedly stole liquor from the Jericho Liquor Store in the Willoughby area on May 6.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIP) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.