Langley stab victim, 46, taken to hospital Saturday with non-life threatening injuries

Langley RCMP responded to a report of a victim with stab wounds in the Milner area on Saturday night.
Police reported to the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road around 9:40 p.m. to find a 46-year-old Langley man suffering from stab wounds, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.
She said the incident did not happen in the area and the victim had travelled there in a vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with police.
No other information about the incident is known at this time.
@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.