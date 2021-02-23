Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools record COVID-19 exposure events

Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send children to school

A Langley Shoppers Drug Mart and two schools have recorded new COVID-19 exposure events.

Langley School District sent a letter to families of H.D. Stafford Middle on Monday, Feb. 22 and Langley Secondary on Sunday, Feb 21, to inform them a member of each school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

An infected individual was at H.D. Stafford on Feb. 17 and at Langley Secondary on Feb. 17, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there are 13 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, Loblaw reported on Tuesday two staff at a Shoppers Drug Mart has tested positive for coronavirus.

The last day the individuals worked at the 4030 200th St. location was Feb. 9 and 18, according to the company.

Fraser Health has not listed the business as a site of public exposure.

For more resources on preventing COVID-19 visit www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus/preventing-covid-19.

