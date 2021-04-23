Langley sheet metal firm latest hit by COVID closures

Dozens of Fraser Health businesses have been ordered temporarily shut down

Another Langley business has been hit with a closure order under Fraser Health’s rules affecting any workplace with three or more positive COVID-19 cases.

The list of April 21 closures includes ECCO Manufacturing’s Langley distribution site, in the 19800 block of Fraser Highway.

ECCO makes sheet metal ducts and vents. The nearby CKF, another manufacturing company, was also placed under a partial shutdown order last week.

The business joins a number of others ranging from industrial sites, to a clothing company’s office, to a Tim Hortons franchise that have been ordered closed.

Closures are generally for 10 days and can involve any business where three or more employees have contracted COVID-19. Some larger businesses have reported partial closures, as one section of a plant may be shut down while others remain open.

WorkSafeBC and Fraser Health are working together on the new closure system, which was announced on April 8 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Langley Advance Times