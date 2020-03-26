Langley Sephora employee tests positive for COVID-19

Willowbrook Shopping Centre remains open despite closure of most businesses inside

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is monitoring developments related to COVID-19 after a Sephora Canada employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The beauty supply and makeup store released a statement on Wednesday, March 25, stating “Sephora Canada continues to actively monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently learned that an employee at the Sephora Willowbrook Mall in Langley, BC has tested positive for COVID-19.

As soon as we were aware of the possibility of exposure, we took immediate action by connecting with local health authorities to notify them and will follow the necessary protocols for cleaning and disinfecting the store. The health and safety of our employees, their families, and the community is always our first priority, and we have asked employees at our Willowbrook Mall location to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing) and self-isolate for 14 days.”

Willowbrook added that the situation is evolving rapidly and that the health and safety of their employees, merchants, guests and the general community is and will be top priority.

The shopping centre facility is still open amid coronavirus closures, but hours have been significantly reduced while a vast majority of stores have shit their gates until further notice.

Christinia Kogler, property manager of the shopping centre, said Willowbrook is taking every precaution to maintain health and safety in our Centre including daily sanitization of all common areas including seating, washrooms, and touch points.

The following businesses at Willowbrook Shopping Centre are closed;

Abito Menswear

Aldila Boutique

Aldo (until March 31)

American Eagle Outfitters (until March 27)

Ann-Louise Jewellers

Arctic Fame Diamonds

Bath & Body Works (until March 30)

Below The Belt

Ben Moss Jewellers

Bentley

Blackwell Supply Co.

Boathouse

Bootlegger

Call It Spring (until March 31)

Coles (until March 27)

Claire’s (until March 27)

Cleo

Crystique

DAVIDsTEA

Dynamite

EB Games

Eccotique Spas & Salons (until March 31)

Essentials Hair Design

Fido (until March 31)

Flight Centre

Foot Locker (until March 31)

Freedom Mobile (until March 27)

Garage

Golden Tree Jewellers

H&M

House of Knives

Hudson’s Bay

Icing (until March 27)

Image Optometry

International Currency Exchange

Jack & Jones

Journeys (until March 28)

Justice (until March 28)

Kernels

Koodo

La Senza

Le Chateau (until April 1)

LensCrafters (for emergencies and urgent care, please call store)

Lotto Kiosk (near Dynamite)

Lotto Kiosk (near H&M)

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Mobile Klinik

Mobile Q

Mountain Warehouse

Murchie’s

Nail Studio

New York Fries (until April 6)

Northern Reflections

Opa! of Greece

Orange Julius

Pandora (until March 31)

Peoples Jewellers

Perfume Club

Pizazz Hair Design

Purdys Chocolatier (until March 31)

QE Home | Quilts Etc. (until March 31)

Reitmans (until March 28)

Ricki’s

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (until March 31)

Rogers (until March 31)

Ronsons

Sephora (until April 3)

Serena Fashions

Shaw (until March 27)

Shoe Warehouse

Soft Moc

Spencer’s (until March 28)

Sport Chek (until April 2)

Starbucks (until March 30)

Steve’s Poké Bar (until March 31)

Stitch It

Subway

Sunglass Hut

Sunrise Records

Sweet Factory

Swimco

TBooth Wireless (until March 31)

Telus

The Body Shop (until March 27)

The Dog’s Ear

The Children’s Place (until March 31)

The Source (until March 31)

Tim Hortons

Tommy Guns Barbershop (until April 2)

Toys R Us (until March 30 – online order pickup only)

Trident Key & Engraving

Urban Planet

Virgin Mobile

Warehouse One

Westland Insurance (still serving via phone)

Willow Dental Care

Willowbrook Art Gallery

Willowbrook Dental Clinic

Willowbrook Optometry (For urgent care, please leave a voicemail message or send an email to info@willowbrookoptometry.com. They will be responding to messages and emails during this time)

Wirelesswave (until March 31)

White Spot (take-out and delivery will continue)

Zennkai Salon (until March 31)

Zumiez

The following businesses at Willowbrook Shopping Centre remain open;

Crêpe Delicious

GNC

H&R Block

Kerrisdale Cameras

Lids

Mobilinq

Showcase

A&W

Fatburger

Foto Stop

Freshslice Pizza

Nutrition House

Pearle Vision

Simply Computing

Thai Express

ToeToSoul Relax Lounge

Toys R Us (online order pickup – front doors only)

Willowbrook Drycleaning & Alterations

Willowbrook Shoe Repair

White Spot (take-out and delivery only)

Willowbrook Mall has banned all large social gatherings and club activities while programming has been postponed until further notice, including their Easter event, the Shop ‘n Stroll sessions as well as the Walking Club sessions.

Current Willowbrook Shopping Centre hours;

Monday to Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For closure updates and individual store hours, people are encouraged to visit www.shopwillowbrook.com.

Kogler asked guests to closely follow directions communicated from local health authorities and to especially respect social distancing.

